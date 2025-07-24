India couture week: Rahul Mishra goes high on bling
The designer opened the annual fashion showcase with ‘Becoming Love’, the same collection the brand presented at the Paris Haute Couture, with some new India-focused bridalwear pieces
Design house Rahul Mishra opened the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), on 23 July at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel.
Called Becoming Love, the collection included some pieces that were showcased by the brand at the Paris Haute Couture Week last month including dresses inspired by Klimt's work. Majority of the collection presented on Wednesday, though, had more traditional bridalwear, with heavily embroidered lehnga-cholis, trench coat-like kurtas and tailored sherwanis.