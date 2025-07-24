India couture week: Rahul Mishra goes high on bling

Design house Rahul Mishra opened the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), on 23 July at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel.

Called Becoming Love, the collection included some pieces that were showcased by the brand at the Paris Haute Couture Week last month including dresses inspired by Klimt's work. Majority of the collection presented on Wednesday, though, had more traditional bridalwear, with heavily embroidered lehnga-cholis, trench coat-like kurtas and tailored sherwanis.

The entire collection was high on bling, unusual for a brand that has long focused on subtle shine.

Here are some highlights from the show:

View Full Image Actor Tamanna Bhatia (middle) closed the show with Rahul and Divya Mishra (Jitender Gupta)

View Full Image The garments had a fair share of traditional bridalwear, elevated using jewellery by Rivaah by Tanishq (PTI)

View Full Image Some of the pieces were inspired by Klimt's work (PTI)

