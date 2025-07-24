Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  India couture week: Rahul Mishra goes high on bling

India couture week: Rahul Mishra goes high on bling

Team Lounge

The designer opened the annual fashion showcase with ‘Becoming Love’, the same collection the brand presented at the Paris Haute Couture, with some new India-focused bridalwear pieces  

From the Rahul Mishra showcase, presented at Delhi's Taj Palace on 23 July
Gift this article

Design house Rahul Mishra opened the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), on 23 July at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel.

Design house Rahul Mishra opened the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), on 23 July at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel.

Called Becoming Love, the collection included some pieces that were showcased by the brand at the Paris Haute Couture Week last month including dresses inspired by Klimt's work. Majority of the collection presented on Wednesday, though, had more traditional bridalwear, with heavily embroidered lehnga-cholis, trench coat-like kurtas and tailored sherwanis.

Called Becoming Love, the collection included some pieces that were showcased by the brand at the Paris Haute Couture Week last month including dresses inspired by Klimt's work. Majority of the collection presented on Wednesday, though, had more traditional bridalwear, with heavily embroidered lehnga-cholis, trench coat-like kurtas and tailored sherwanis.

The entire collection was high on bling, unusual for a brand that has long focused on subtle shine.

Here are some highlights from the show:

Actor Tamanna Bhatia (middle) closed the show with Rahul and Divya Mishra
Also Read | Paris couture week: Rahul Mishra brings together Sufism and classical art
The garments had a fair share of traditional bridalwear, elevated using jewellery by Rivaah by Tanishq
Some of the pieces were inspired by Klimt's work
Also Read | The seductive power of Rahul Mishra designs
