India Couture Week review: The bridal lehnga goes white
SummaryWhile the eight-day fashion showcase stuck to the usual Bollywood-esque themes and glamour for wedding wear, it did challenge some traditional ways of dressing
When brands Asal and Mard opened the India Couture Week on 24 July at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel, they unintentionally set the tone for the rest of the 13 showcases scheduled over the next seven days.
Foot-tapping music, heavily embroidered garments targeted towards brides- and grooms-to-be and their families, blingy jewellery, celebrity showstoppers, and a collection drenched in neutral shades—it was not just reflective of the brands' maximalist approach to design, but also of what today's shopper wants.