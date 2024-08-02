India Couture Week review: The bridal lehnga goes white

Even Suneet Varma decided to look beyond his usual colour palette and experiment with pale shades, including blush pink. The result: a collection that made heads turn, if you looked beyond the over blingy-ness. Among the striking creations in Nazm was the corset blouse that came attached with a blooming 3D garden of pearls, crystals and sequins that reached well over the model's face. It leaned into the concept that couture is, at the end of the day, wearable art.