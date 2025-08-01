India couture week review: Will designers ever reinvent fashion?
Most collections remained rooted in wedding wear, with little to no experimentations
Over 10 people sat cross-legged, almost like props, on the stairs built into the grand set of JJ Valaya’s show, which closed the India couture week on 30 July in Delhi. Models and celebrities, including Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma, sashayed in front of them, and the guests, wearing elaborate lehngas, sherwanis and kurtas. Not once in those 30 minutes did those individuals, dressed in plain saffron saris and monastic robes, open their eyes. They sat there in what seemed to be a meditative state.
For those whose eyes were open, those 30 minutes were moments of sensory overload—varieties of red, floor-sweeping hair braids and multi-tiered gowns, veils that ended at the chin, generous amounts of dabka, tila, mukaish and mixed-metal embroideries. It was all beautiful traditional wedding wear, but nothing the audience hadn’t seen before—something that sums up the weeklong couture week.
As I sift through the 14 collections that were presented at the couture week, the only thought that runs through my mind is: Why not call it the India bridal fashion week? The wedding market is, after all, a big money churner for Indian designers. Why then hide “wedding wear" under the garb of couture? Even New York has a separate bridal fashion week.