India couture week review: Will designers ever reinvent fashion?

Over 10 people sat cross-legged, almost like props, on the stairs built into the grand set of JJ Valaya’s show, which closed the India couture week on 30 July in Delhi. Models and celebrities, including Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma, sashayed in front of them, and the guests, wearing elaborate lehnga s, sherwani s and kurtas. Not once in those 30 minutes did those individuals, dressed in plain saffron saris and monastic robes, open their eyes. They sat there in what seemed to be a meditative state.

For those whose eyes were open, those 30 minutes were moments of sensory overload—varieties of red, floor-sweeping hair braids and multi-tiered gowns, veils that ended at the chin​​, generous amounts of dabka, tila, mukaish and mixed-metal embroideries. It was all beautiful traditional wedding wear, but nothing the audience hadn’t seen before—something that sums up the weeklong couture week.

As I sift through the 14 collections that were presented at the couture week, the only thought that runs through my mind is: Why not call it the India bridal fashion week? The wedding market is, after all, a big money churner for Indian designers. Why then hide “wedding wear" under the garb of couture? Even New York has a separate bridal fashion week.

Year after year, designers use the tag of couture—the most elite of fashion arts—to present wedding-focused clothes that preserve the know-how of the past, from embroideries to silhouettes, rather than attempting to invent what’s next. Who will push the envelope?

View Full Image From the Rahul Mishra show

There were some collections that included a handful of pieces which reflected a desire to experiment. Rahul Mishra’s full-sleeved golden mermaid-esque dress in Becoming Love, for instance. It had a glittery-shine that fell in the antique category, giving the dress a more cohesive royal look. The intricately embroidered leaves from the waist down looked so real and light that it seemed actual leaves had been painted golden, reiterating Mishra’s mastery in drawing life-like artworks using beads and sequins. The dress would have shone brighter had it not been for the plain beige lining sticking out underneath the high slit.

The other almost-wow moment at the couture week was when Falguni Shane Peacock presented a pair of jeans with black feathers attached. Not exactly a groundbreaking idea but to see denim as a wedding-appropriate outfit in a sea of lehngas shining like chandeliers was refreshing.

View Full Image From the Falguni Shane Peacock show

During his show preview at the Delhi’s Oberoi hotel, Tarun Tahiliani had made it clear that he wants to make couture as light as possible. That intention became evident during his show but only in some pieces, like his version of the flapper dress and the famous bib with Pichwai painting that he had smartly stretched and turned into a kurta—an example of how small tweaks can keep an old design fresh and relevant.

View Full Image From Tarun Tahiliani show

Small, but smart, changes, however, were visible throughout the collection presented by the design studio of Rohit Bal. The show marked a new chapter in India’s history as this was the first time an Indian design studio had presented a collection after its founder passed away. Bal died in November at the age of 63.

View Full Image From the Rohit Bal design studio show (AFP)

The team, led by Fraze Tasnim (he’s the new creative director of the brand), kept the house codes intact. The signature 16-tieredmulmulkurtas came with embroidered bishop sleeves, and leather trench coats and bomber jackets had embroideries of flower motifs, chinar trees and the good-old shikara–all motifs Bal used generously. Each piece looked luxurious and comfortable without OTT embroidery, evoking instant desirability. Experimental? No.

Big experiments were visible in two collections: Amit Aggarwal’s Arcanum and Rimzim Dadu’s Oxynn.

View Full Image From the Amit Aggarwal show (PTI)

Aggarwal had used his signature cording technique to turn ikat saris into sculptural pieces that looked like they were in motion. Some of the pieces looked inspired by the work of Iris Van Herpen and Maison Margiela, especially the ones with inflated arms and those where it seemed the ensembles were solidified lava turned into a dress. One standout look from Arcanum was the sari-gown that had waves-shaped pallu.

View Full Image From the Rimzim Dadu show

A similar theme was present at Oxynn, where Dadu had used pre-oxidised metal technique to create motifs like the ambi and turned them into a wave form to create dresses, dupattas and saris. What stood out the most in terms of experimentation were her black stockings embellished with the metallicambi motifs, giving bridal wear a touch of punk.

Designers Shantnu & Nikhil, on the other hand, swapped punk for rock’n’roll and disco. Their Metropolis collection was sharp with military-style tailoring, a design language that’s become synonymous with them. Bejewelled sheer men’s kurta-pyjamas, pearl strings as blouses, dhoti-skirts, ruff-collared shirts–all desirable clothes that will ensure you shine at whichever wedding or party you go to.

None of the collections, experimental or not, strayed away from the wedding theme, which makes me wonder if Indian couture will ever break away from the trap of bridalwear. May be that’s what the 10-odd individuals were thinking during the finale show while their eyes were shut?

