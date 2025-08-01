India couture week review: Will designers ever reinvent fashion?

There were some collections that included a handful of pieces which reflected a desire to experiment. Rahul Mishra’s full-sleeved golden mermaid-esque dress in Becoming Love, for instance. It had a glittery-shine that fell in the antique category, giving the dress a more cohesive royal look. The intricately embroidered leaves from the waist down looked so real and light that it seemed actual leaves had been painted golden, reiterating Mishra’s mastery in drawing life-like artworks using beads and sequins. The dress would have shone brighter had it not been for the plain beige lining sticking out underneath the high slit.