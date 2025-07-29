India Couture Week highlights: Best looks so far

Over the past week, more than 10 designers have presented their collections in Delhi as part of the Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), which ends on 30 July.

While the collections have largely been over the top, there seems to be a general shift towards adding elements from streetwear and casual wear to keep the couture look “lighter".

At the Rohit Bal Design show, for instance, leather bomber jackets and trench coats were embroidered with shikara, Taj Mahal and the Eiffel tower. Shantnu & Nikhil had turned strings of pearl into a blouse. And Falguni Shane Peacock made jeans fit for a wedding. Here are some of the memorable looks from the couture week so far: