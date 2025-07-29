Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  India Couture Week highlights: Best looks so far

India Couture Week highlights: Best looks so far

Team Lounge

They included jeans with fur, pearl blouses, metallic masks, and embroidered leather jackets   

From the Rohit Bal show at the India Couture Week in New Delhi on 28 July
Over the past week, more than 10 designers have presented their collections in Delhi as part of the Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), which ends on 30 July.

While the collections have largely been over the top, there seems to be a general shift towards adding elements from streetwear and casual wear to keep the couture look “lighter".

At the Rohit Bal Design show, for instance, leather bomber jackets and trench coats were embroidered with shikara, Taj Mahal and the Eiffel tower. Shantnu & Nikhil had turned strings of pearl into a blouse. And Falguni Shane Peacock made jeans fit for a wedding. Here are some of the memorable looks from the couture week so far:

From Falguni Shane Peacock show

Who says you can't wear jeans to a wedding? Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock gave a a pair of jeans couture treatment by simply adding feathers, and teaming it with heavily embroidered long jacket.

From the Shantnu & Nikhil show

Dhoti-style skirt, pearl strings as a blouse, overcoat sherwani—Shantnu & Nikhil ensemble added softness and structure to ceremonial dressing.

From Amit Aggarwal's show

Amit Aggarwal reimagined the sari and the patola weave in a molecular form.

From Tarun Tahiliani show

Tarun Tahiliani's bib-like kurta had Pichwai motifs embroidered using pearls, sequin, crystals and coloured gemstones.

From Rahul Mishra show

Veils and mask have made a strong presence in this edition of the India Couture Week, and the ones at Rahul Mishra's show looked the most creative and whimsical.

