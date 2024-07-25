India couture week: Suneet Varma on the growing love for pre-stitched saris

Ahead of his showcase, the designer talks about the new collection and why quiet luxury will always be part of Indian dressing

Old-world romanticism has always been at the heart of the Suneet Varma universe. Even his "Nazm" collection, slated to be showcased on 25 July at the ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week, is a tribute to romance, music and theatre, drawing from classic Bollywood's timeless allure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This time, we've introduced a daring fusion of modern silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship," says the designer. "Expect intricate metalwork, translucent fabrics, and futuristic embellishments. Each piece challenges conventional fashion norms, celebrating boldness and confidence. Innovative use of appliqué in shiny metallic foil and luxurious fabrics like soft metallic tissue and pastel organza blend glamour with traditional silhouettes, offering lightweight yet opulent pieces."

In an interview with Lounge, Varma talks about his collection and trends in bridalwear. Edited excerpts:

Designer Suneet Varma

In an overpopulated bridal space, what do you believe helps you stand out? Our collections are not just about the outfit but the experience. Signature elements like exquisite hand embroidery, luxurious fabrics and unique silhouettes ensure that each piece is a work of art. This creates a sense of exclusivity, making each garment an heirloom.

You’ve collaborated many times in the past. What are the qualities you look for in a potential collaborator? It's important to find someone who not only complements the SV aesthetic but also brings their unique vision and creativity to the table. Mutual respect, open communication, and a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of design are key to a successful collaboration. Our partnership with Raniwala 1881 (for jewellery) for the Nazm collection is a perfect example of this synergy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sari purists have time and again scoffed at pre-stitched saris and sari gowns. What’s your take? Fashion is an evolving art form, and while traditional saris have their timeless charm, pre-stitched saris and sari gowns offer convenience and a modern twist that appeals to the contemporary woman. They are an innovation that respects tradition while embracing the future, allowing more people to appreciate the beauty of the sari in a way that suits their lifestyle.

With designers showcasing mermaid-style ‘lehnga’ skirts and edgy bralettes, do you believe the traditional blouse is dead? Not at all. Tradition is the foundation upon which contemporary fashion builds. The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to evolve while honouring its roots. Mermaid-style lehnga skirts and edgy bralettes are simply modern interpretations of traditional attire, offering fresh perspectives that keep the spirit of tradition alive and relevant.

⁠What’s your take on quiet luxury? Is the concept alien to Indian wedding festivities, given the recent Ambani wedding? Quiet luxury is about understated elegance and quality craftsmanship, values that are very much a part of Indian heritage. While Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, there is also a growing appreciation for refined, subtle luxury. It's not about the volume but the depth of craftsmanship and the story each piece tells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even in the most opulent celebrations, there is space for the quiet, profound beauty that resonates deeply.

