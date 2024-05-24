India is still chasing the fairness dream
SummaryBeauty filters, social media and financial independence are keeping the unhealthy obsession with ‘whiteness’ intact
Kanika W., 28, wants clearer skin and, in the process, if she “gets fairer, that would be the best thing ever". The Delhi-based architect has always had acne-prone skin. Traditional remedies haven’t helped nor a snail mucin serum discovered on social media last year. She is now experimenting with chemical peels, which she also discovered on Instagram. “Many influencers say it was good for their skin. I checked with my dermatologist and the peels are helping. In some of the Reels, people say such peels make their skin clear and fair. I’m already fair, but who wouldn’t like getting fairer?"
Over the past few months, social media chatter around serums such as retinol, vitamin C and niacinamide, at-home peels such as glycolic acid, and masks and facewashes marketed as “skin lighteners" has reached an all-time high. They all come with one message: get clear, glass-like skin that “glows from within". Hidden in all these new Reels and cosmetology terms is the same, old, unhealthy desire—to become fair or fairer.
It may not be surprising given that fairness creams (not including serums, masks and peels) held 25% of the overall skincare market (worth ₹15,800 crore) in India last year, according to a NielsenIQ report. A quick search for #whitening on social media, especially on YouTube and Instagram, will result in thousands of videos offering DIY solutions (even pills). And dermatologists say that there are many who won’t hesitate to shell out a small fortune for fair skin.