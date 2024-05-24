India is still chasing the fairness dream

Manu S. Walia, head dermatologist at Myrah Derma Med in Mumbai, says the “obsession with lasers and supplements" for skin lightening is driven by social media. “Due to the amount of misinformation on the internet provided by people with no experience or knowledge, patients ask for treatments like lasers and glutathione drips (believed to lighten dark spots and reduce pigmentation and wrinkles)," says Dr Walia. There has also been a rise in the availability of products aimed at skin lightening, including glutathione tubes in pharmacies. “The Indian market is a largely non-prescriptive one. Pharmacists just give topical steroid creams, which have side effects like thick facial hair, heightened skin sensitivity, acne eruptions, and thinning of the skin. One can also get addicted to these steroids due to the lightening effects that are visible temporarily," says Dr Walia.