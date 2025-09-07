Is Indian couture only for the young bride?

India has one of the world’s largest wedding industries. So it isn’t surprising that it remains the bread and butter for Indian designers. Weddings and festive occasions are central to the country’s fashion identity, and India Couture Week has largely become “ lehnga choli week", with only a handful of designers presenting looks beyond bridalwear.

While fashion tends to place the spotlight on the bride, a wedding involves many people—family, friends and guests—who will also be shopping for occasion wear. The wedding season is India’s perfect excuse to shop, and Indian designers are overlooking a key consumer segment—the 40-plus shopper.

Couturier Tarun Tahiliani acknowledges that designers do tend to overlook these customers “in the race to dress the young and the visible."

With many millennials—who make up a large portion of luxury shoppers in India—turning 40 this year, Tahiliani believes more designers will have to change their view towards creating fashion. “Millennial women are incredibly interesting because they’ve grown up with exposure to global fashion, yet many are now rediscovering their roots—on their own terms," he says.

View Full Image Bhavna Kakar in a Jade ensemble during one of her wedding functions last year

Bhavna Kakar, the founder of Delhi-based Latitude 28 gallery, realised that Indian couture doesn’t pay attention to the 40-plus age group when she got married last year. “The level of inclusivity is uneven and still evolving," says Kakar, 44. “Most fashion campaigns and bridal magazines continue to feature brides in their 20s, rarely representing older women."

She sensed confusion from sales staff during her visits to several designer stores—some didn’t know what to suggest, others came across as judgmental. She finally wore pieces by Raw Mango, Anamika Khanna and Jade, but most required customisation.

“In larger cities," she notes, “there’s growing acceptance and celebration of weddings at any age." But fashion hasn’t caught up, she says. “It’s either ‘mummiji’ outfits or bralets for celebrity-type bodies and age groups."

Designer Rahul Mishra is clear about the value of the 40-plus demographic. “The 40-plus market is not just important—it is essential. In the context of bridal and occasion wear, they often shape the choices of younger women and even the men in the family," he says.

“We’ve observed that women in their 40s and beyond often seek depth in fabric, in story, in craftsmanship. They’re also open to experimentation because they approach fashion from a place of confidence," he says. And this perhaps makes them the ideal couture consumer.

One way to do this is to create clothes without keeping age in mind. One standout example from the recent India Couture Week was a jacket designed by Tahiliani, inspired by de Gournay’s hand-painted wallpapers.

“We extended that collaboration (with de Gournay) into the garment itself. Their artists painted directly on to silk, which we then sculpted into this jacket." It was a contemporary yet sophisticated take on occasion dressing, for any group age group. “These individuals (those above 40) understand detail. They aren’t dressing to prove anything—they’re dressing to feel entirely themselves," Tahiliani says.

Sandeep Khosla of couture brand Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which has dressed many brides and their families, emphasises that “nobody has the right to dictate how a woman should or should not dress. And older women attending weddings shouldn’t definitely feel the need to fade into the background."

“Whether it’s the bride, her mother, sister, friend—this demographic carries the occasion with them. They’re not looking for gimmicks; they want finesse, functionality, and a garment that feels personal," says Tahiliani.

“We see a move away from overt bling and toward refinement—hand-painted textiles, softer embroidery, pieces that transition from one occasion to the next. Occasion wear today isn’t about one moment—it’s about many. And that shift is shaping how we design," elaborates Tahiliani.

Hopefully, more designer couture collections will evolve beyond being just trend-driven versions of the lehnga choli and reflect changing attitudes towards wedding and festive dressing—and embrace women of all ages, stages, and bodies.

Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.