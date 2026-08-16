For designers, international fashion week appearances have to fit their ambitions

The show the industry will have its eye on, however, is Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s. His return to New York is highly anticipated, particularly given his longstanding relationship with the city. The designer retails through Bergdorf Goodman, opened his first New York flagship in 2022 and recently announced a long-term high jewellery collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 27-year-old brand remains one of the most important voices in Indian fashion to have sustained a global ambition over the decades. If successful, the return could encourage other Indian labels to look towards New York, particularly as some already have a presence at stores such as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.