Source: India’s flora & fauna on fashion’s canvas

Sea Spell Add a dash of quirk with this Noor by Saloni bangle embellished with silver turtles. Available on kaarimarket.com; ₹4,200.

House of Masaba Blue Nomadic Tribe Lehenga

Pop Palm Blue raw silk lehenga adorned with ‘Blue Nomadic Tribe’ alternate digital printed kalis, features a waistband embellished with embroidered border, side zip closure and pocket detailing. Comes with an attached can-can blouse embellished with a palm tree embroidery work at the center front. Available on houseofmasaba.com; ₹40,000.

Plated Project Flowery Days Decor Plates (set of 2)

In Bloom Ceramic decor plates featuring digital art of gulmohar flowers by Rudranee Chiman and words by Lasya Karthikeyan. Available on theplatedproject.com; ₹4,199.

Afew by Rahul Mishra Printed Cutout Dress with Pleats

Big Love Dress with halter neckline and cutout at waist details embellished with sequin embroidered hibiscus print motifs. Available on afew.rahulmishra.in; ₹52,500.

‘Shehnaai’ Yellow Flower Hair Accessory

Gajra Re String of hand-rolled cotton yellow and white flowers strung on Mashru silk dori. Available on diariesofnomad.com; ₹3,900.

Dean Cord Set by Cord Menswear

Tiger Ink Three-piece set in green from Cord Menswear includes a corduroy blazer with a tiger motif, striped print shirt and corduroy trousers. Available on elahe.in; ₹18,500.

Loewe Elephant Pocket Leather Messenger Bag