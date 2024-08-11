Source: India’s flora & fauna on fashion’s canvas

A dress adorned with bold hibiscus prints, an ‘elephant’ pocket bag and decor plates featuring the vivid gulmohar, this style guide celebrates India's flora and fauna, ahead of Independence day

Noor by Saloni Silver Oxidized Turtle Twister Bangle
Noor by Saloni Silver Oxidized Turtle Twister Bangle

Sea Spell

Add a dash of quirk with this Noor by Saloni bangle embellished with silver turtles. Available on kaarimarket.com; 4,200.

House of Masaba Blue Nomadic Tribe Lehenga

Pop Palm

Blue raw silk lehenga adorned with ‘Blue Nomadic Tribe’ alternate digital printed kalis, features a waistband embellished with embroidered border, side zip closure and pocket detailing. Comes with an attached can-can blouse embellished with a palm tree embroidery work at the center front. Available on houseofmasaba.com; 40,000. 

Plated Project Flowery Days Decor Plates (set of 2)

In Bloom

Ceramic decor plates featuring digital art of gulmohar flowers by Rudranee Chiman and words by Lasya Karthikeyan. Available on theplatedproject.com; 4,199.   

Afew by Rahul Mishra Printed Cutout Dress with Pleats

Big Love

Dress with halter neckline and cutout at waist details embellished with sequin embroidered hibiscus print motifs. Available on afew.rahulmishra.in; 52,500. 

‘Shehnaai’ Yellow Flower Hair Accessory

Gajra Re

String of hand-rolled cotton yellow and white flowers strung on Mashru silk dori. Available on diariesofnomad.com; 3,900. 

Dean Cord Set by Cord Menswear

Tiger Ink

Three-piece set in green from Cord Menswear includes a corduroy blazer with a tiger motif, striped print shirt and corduroy trousers. Available on elahe.in; 18,500. 

Loewe Elephant Pocket Leather Messenger Bag

Li’l Ellie

Orange “Elephant Pocket” bag made from smooth leather with a card slot at the back. Available on mrporter.com; 78,995. 

 

