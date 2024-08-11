Source: India’s flora & fauna on fashion’s canvas

Sea Spell
Add a dash of quirk with this Noor by Saloni bangle embellished with silver turtles. Available on kaarimarket.com; ₹4,200.
Pop Palm
Blue raw silk lehenga adorned with ‘Blue Nomadic Tribe’ alternate digital printed kalis, features a waistband embellished with embroidered border, side zip closure and pocket detailing. Comes with an attached can-can blouse embellished with a palm tree embroidery work at the center front. Available on houseofmasaba.com; ₹40,000.
In Bloom
Ceramic decor plates featuring digital art of gulmohar flowers by Rudranee Chiman and words by Lasya Karthikeyan. Available on theplatedproject.com; ₹4,199.
Big Love
Dress with halter neckline and cutout at waist details embellished with sequin embroidered hibiscus print motifs. Available on afew.rahulmishra.in; ₹52,500.
Gajra Re
String of hand-rolled cotton yellow and white flowers strung on Mashru silk dori. Available on diariesofnomad.com; ₹3,900.
Tiger Ink
Three-piece set in green from Cord Menswear includes a corduroy blazer with a tiger motif, striped print shirt and corduroy trousers. Available on elahe.in; ₹18,500.
Li’l Ellie
Orange “Elephant Pocket" bag made from smooth leather with a card slot at the back. Available on mrporter.com; ₹78,995.