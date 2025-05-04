Can’t afford that luxury bag? Choose local

THE ‘SHAADI’ BAG
Take your outfit a notch up with this zardozi-work potli by Divani. Available online, price on request
THE QUIRKY BAG
The Torani Dil Surkh Tota Bag, crafted in jeni silk, will be a head-turner wherever you go. Available online and in stores , ₹32,500.
THE VACATION BAG
Add some boho vibes and fun to your vacation outfits with Outhouse’s half-moon bag, made from vegan leather. Available online, ₹48,800.
THE OFFICE BAG
Behno’s Katrina Satchel Pebble Bordeaux, made of pebble-grain leather, is simple, chic and roomy enough to carry all day. Available online, ₹22,500.
THE WEEKEND BAG
Tronc & Co Jaipur’s wooden, handpainted bag can be carried as a crossbody or a top handle. Perfect for lazy brunches. Available online, price on request.
THE TRAVEL BAG
Nappa Dori’s Dean, made from sheet metal and leather, can be handy as a backpack as well as a briefcase. Available online and in stores, ₹15,500.