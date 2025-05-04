Hello User
Can't afford that luxury bag? Choose local

Can’t afford that luxury bag? Choose local

Team Lounge

Skip global luxury brands and choose from these homegrown labels for any occasion

Divani Batua
THE 'SHAADI' BAG

THE ‘SHAADI’ BAG

Take your outfit a notch up with this zardozi-work potli by Divani. Available online, price on request

Take your outfit a notch up with this zardozi-work potli by Divani. Available online, price on request

Torani Dil Surkh Tota Bag

THE QUIRKY BAG

The Torani Dil Surkh Tota Bag, crafted in jeni silk, will be a head-turner wherever you go. Available online and in stores , 32,500.

Outhouse’s half-moon bag

THE VACATION BAG

Add some boho vibes and fun to your vacation outfits with Outhouse’s half-moon bag, made from vegan leather. Available online, 48,800.

Behno’s Katrina Satchel Pebble Bordeaux

THE OFFICE BAG

Behno’s Katrina Satchel Pebble Bordeaux, made of pebble-grain leather, is simple, chic and roomy enough to carry all day. Available online, 22,500.

A crossbody by Tronc & Co Jaipur

THE WEEKEND BAG

Tronc & Co Jaipur’s wooden, handpainted bag can be carried as a crossbody or a top handle. Perfect for lazy brunches. Available online, price on request.

Nappa Dori’s Dean

THE TRAVEL BAG

Nappa Dori’s Dean, made from sheet metal and leather, can be handy as a backpack as well as a briefcase. Available online and in stores, 15,500.

