The jewellery in ‘Emily in Paris’ tells an India story

She looks more Parisian than before, reflecting how her character has matured, influenced by her surroundings. Of course, the clashing prints and bold colours are still very much part of her wardrobe—that’s what makes Emily, well, Emily. (“I don’t want her to look like an ordinary French girl," the show’s costume designer Marylin Fitoussi had told The New York Times in 2021, when Season 2 was out. “I don’t want to make a clone of what is French or what is supposed to be French fashion. If I do that, I fail.") But she’s no longer loud just for the sake of loud. Whether it’s a black-and-white wool Andrew Gn coat with feathered cuffs and Victorian-style buttons, or a sheer Marlene Birger ruffled blouse paired with an Isabel Marant corduroy mini-skirt and Possery’s yellow wax jacket, Emily seems to have pared down her outfits.