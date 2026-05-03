“I used to cry over copycats of my designs”: jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh

The themes of your jewellery collections – GilGa is inspired by snakes, Jalebi has pieces are named after Indian sweets – are quite unconventional from what's available in the market. Where do you find your inspiration? What does your creative process look like?

The creative process usually starts alone and the idea for a collections comes from different things that inspire me. For example, Ancient Aliens came from a conspiracy theory (documentary) I watched which said, 'what if the gods we worship are actually supernatural beings who came to Earth? That fascinated me. That’s why I painted everyone in different colours in the campaign and gave them headgear—to make them feel like they’re from another planet. Sometimes I sit down and force myself to think of a concept, but often it comes naturally: from something I watched, or a conversation with friends. Once the idea is there, then we work on it as a team.