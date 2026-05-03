“I used to cry over copycats of my designs”: jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh

Looking at her bold, singular designs, it is hard to believe that jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh never formally studied the craft. The engineering graduate, who describes herself as “completely self-taught”, started her eponymous label in 2018 with a small investment from her father, and one clear goal: “I wanted people to look at my work and say, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ That’s still my only aim,” she tells Lounge over a video call from Mumbai.
A D2C brand that began online, the label has, in recent years, made a confident leap into offline retail, with two stores in Mumbai and a newly launched outpost in Khan Market, Delhi. While the move signals the brand’s growth, Ramesh says the real push came from customers. “Our jewellery is very experimental, so people kept asking, ‘Can I see this in person? Do you have a store?’” she says. With manufacturing, e-commerce and distribution already in place, the gap became evident. “I realised my front end was almost dead. Retail was the missing piece, and if anything made me realise it faster, it was the customers themselves.”
In this freewheeling interview, the Ramesh spoke at length about everything from the creative process of designing her stores to her ‘maximalist’ style, her offbeat inspirations, why she chose to work with silver and more. Edited excerpts:
The market today feels crowded—with social media, influencers, and new brands. Do you feel you had an early-mover advantage when you launched in 2018?
Honestly, every phase feels crowded. Even when I started, I felt there were too many jewellery brands. What matters is how you build your brand—your scale, your consistency, your aesthetic. People can see the difference between something serious and something surface-level. Even today, when it comes to silver jewellery, I don’t see many brands at scale. When silver prices went up, I didn’t even know who to turn to for advice. So competition is always there—it’s about how you position yourself.
You design the stores yourself. Why? Is it because you want them to reflect your brand’s aesthetic? Do you enjoy the task?
When it comes to store design, the first one in Kala Ghoda was honestly the scariest thing I’ve done. It was a leap of faith. Usually, I have a contingency plan, but with my first store, I didn’t. If it didn’t work, I was doomed. Opening a store in that location, especially with those prices, was overwhelming. But because of that pressure, I wanted to use every inch of the space. Even if people didn’t walk in, I wanted them to remember it as they passed by. I wanted them to stop and say, ‘I saw a store that was different’.
After the first one, I started enjoying the process. The stores are spaces for me to experiment with materials. That’s why they are small—I’m not ready for big ones yet. I design them myself and just let my creativity run free. Every store ends up being very different.
Your jewellery designs be it the nail rings, crowns or sunglasses are bold and maximalist. Are they a reflection of your personality?
I think they are a reflection of my alter ego. I dress quite boldly myself, but it doesn’t feel “brave” to me, it just comes naturally. That said, I go through phases. Sometimes I’m very minimal, wearing the same thing every day. People have told me I’m a maximalist—I didn’t even realise it myself.
The themes of your jewellery collections – GilGa is inspired by snakes, Jalebi has pieces are named after Indian sweets – are quite unconventional from what's available in the market. Where do you find your inspiration? What does your creative process look like?
The creative process usually starts alone and the idea for a collections comes from different things that inspire me. For example, Ancient Aliens came from a conspiracy theory (documentary) I watched which said, 'what if the gods we worship are actually supernatural beings who came to Earth? That fascinated me. That’s why I painted everyone in different colours in the campaign and gave them headgear—to make them feel like they’re from another planet. Sometimes I sit down and force myself to think of a concept, but often it comes naturally: from something I watched, or a conversation with friends. Once the idea is there, then we work on it as a team.