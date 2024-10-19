Indian jewellery shines on the global stage
SummaryContemporary Indian jewellery remains rooted in India’s rich ornamentation traditions while also being collectible objects of art
As the season of sparkle approaches, it’s only fitting that jewellery and its age-old relationship with Diwali come to mind. Beyond mere ornamentation, jewellery in India symbolises wealth, prosperity and good fortune.
Indians have long been patrons of international jewellery houses such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Boucheron, which were favourites of the maharajas, and, in turn, India has been a rich source of inspiration for these maisons. Cartier drew upon the opulence of Islamic and Mughal India for some of its most coveted collections.