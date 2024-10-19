Indian jewellery shines on the global stage

Indian jewellery is synonymous with detailed craftsmanship, including techniques such as kundan, meenakari, jadau and filigree, which give the jewellery a timeless appeal to people around the world and from different generations. Motifs like the lotus, peacock, sun and moon hold various meanings, from purity to prosperity, giving jewellery an important role in rituals, weddings and rites of passage. Contemporary designers are working with these ideas as well as the importance that Indians place on gold jewellery as a valuable investment to create pieces that become wearable art. They are also drawing from the vast repertoire of regional diversity in jewellery, borrowing styles and techniques from the ornate temple jewellery of the south to the tribal silver ornaments of Gujarat and Rajasthan.