From rappers to chefs, cool collabs give ‘desi’ sneakers a burst of speed
Homegrown shoe brands are dropping limited editions that draw on Indian pop culture – and it is paying off
There’s a visible chuckle in Utkarsh Gupta’s voice as he talks of the long lineof customers that snaked through the neighbourhood on 2 August. That Saturday homegrown sneaker brand Comet, of which Gupta is the co-founder, had launched the limited edition Comet X Naru drop at their Indiranagar store in Bengaluru. “We’d announced that we’d stock 200 pairs (each priced ₹5,899) in-store and over 200 people queued up before opening time," recalls Gupta, 32. They sold out within an hour.