From rappers to chefs, cool collabs give ‘desi’ sneakers a burst of speed

THE NEXT BIG THING

With barely two months to go, it’s a good time to be discussing sneaker trends for the year ahead. Is there a general picture they can paint about what this world of fleeting trends and loud flexes will look like in 2026? Gupta sees the retro runner silhouette making a comeback. “While the design may be from 10 or 20 years ago, the new shoes will have eclectic colourways and be extremely comfortable. You can run in them and use them as regular sneakers too." “We are also going to see more limited drops happening," he adds. Duggal believes comfort will be key to growth. “While big brands may remain aspirational, homegrown labels will start drawing buyers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities." Jaisimha is gung-ho about the new players poised to enter the market. “There are some really young premium India sneaker brands getting ready for launch and I cannot wait to try them out."