For these Indian streetwear labels, it’s about flaunting your roots
SummaryWhether it's through prints, artwork or slogans, niche labels are creating stylish streetwear that reflects their roots or the places they call home
At this moment, if you search for streetwear fashion online, you’d be spoilt for choice. T-shirts, shirts, dresses, featuring quirky prints and slogans—the basic building blocks of streetwear—are one too many. While the options can make any shopper giddy, there is also a sameness that leaves you underwhelmed, especially if you are looking for something unique.