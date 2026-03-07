Swimsuits from homegrown brands to pack for your next beach holiday

Finding swimwear in India used to be a choice between basic athletic gear or overpriced imports. That has now changed. A growing number of homegrown brands are designing for local climates, diverse body types and a more regionally rooted aesthetic.
This shift isn't just about utility; it’s about a design language that feels relevant, from heritage-inspired prints to sustainable, recycled fabrics. Whether you are heading to a weekend pool party or a coastal getaway, these Indian labels prove that the best beachwear no longer requires a compromise on style.
Merging a traditional block-print aesthetic with a modern asymmetrical cut, this moss-green one-shoulder bikini is a standout indie find for your next getaway. Available on Lemonlords.com; ₹ 1,799.
Electric and edgy, this high-contrast geometric set is designed for the bold minimalist. Available on Papaayaswimwear.com; ₹1,550.
This monokini with bows captures the coquette aesthetic perfectly and offers good coverage. Available on Nadi-nadi.com; ₹8,000.
A saturated, multi-colored set covered in psychedelic swirls and abstract neon shapes. Available on trovelabel.com; ₹2,990.
A high-waisted v-shaped, mixed-print piece that can even work as a nice pool party outfit when paired with a kimono/long jacket and a low-waisted skirt/linen pants. Available on Izsi.in; ₹2,990.
