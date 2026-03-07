Subscribe

Swimsuits from homegrown brands to pack for your next beach holiday

Whether you're looking for a supportive bikini top or a one-piece with the right length and fit, there’s a swimsuit out there for you. Here are some options by Indian brands 

Ghazal Chengappa
Updated7 Mar 2026, 01:06 PM IST
A high-shine, textured one-piece that's got a 70s vibe. Available on Itgirl.in
Finding swimwear in India used to be a choice between basic athletic gear or overpriced imports. That has now changed. A growing number of homegrown brands are designing for local climates, diverse body types and a more regionally rooted aesthetic.

This shift isn't just about utility; it’s about a design language that feels relevant, from heritage-inspired prints to sustainable, recycled fabrics. Whether you are heading to a weekend pool party or a coastal getaway, these Indian labels prove that the best beachwear no longer requires a compromise on style.

Indie Green Floral Bikini Top

Merging a traditional block-print aesthetic with a modern asymmetrical cut, this moss-green one-shoulder bikini is a standout indie find for your next getaway. Available on Lemonlords.com; 1,799.

Mai Tai Bikini Top

Electric and edgy, this high-contrast geometric set is designed for the bold minimalist. Available on Papaayaswimwear.com; 1,550.

Softie Swimsuit

This monokini with bows captures the coquette aesthetic perfectly and offers good coverage. Available on Nadi-nadi.com; 8,000.

Elementary Bikini Pair in Nu Rave

A saturated, multi-colored set covered in psychedelic swirls and abstract neon shapes. Available on trovelabel.com; 2,990.

Emerald Jungle Bikini Bottoms

A high-waisted v-shaped, mixed-print piece that can even work as a nice pool party outfit when paired with a kimono/long jacket and a low-waisted skirt/linen pants. Available on Izsi.in; 2,990.

