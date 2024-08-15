A gallery that tells why antique textiles are living traditions only in India

As soon as you enter the new textile gallery in Delhi’s National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, a framed 168x100cm piece of kantha embroidery catches the eye. A sensor-based light throws its incredible uniqueness into focus. Dating back to the 1800s, cotton threads from discarded saris have been used on a fawn-coloured quilted surface—outlined with typical kantha floral border and paisley motifs in four corners—to show symbols of 19th century Kolkata: European-style playing cards, sahibs and memsahibs, chandeliers, the Virgin Mary, medallions of Queen Victoria, memorial busts of Marwari seths, a façade of Universal Medical Hall, and scenes from Hindu mythology where lord Shiva looks like a Madonna in a European painting and Ram and Lakshman, young European boys. Creepers, dragonflies and butterflies fill the spaces between the characters, all embroidered with such fine black thread that it seems to have been drawn with ink.