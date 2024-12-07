An exhibition that tracks the journey of Indian textiles
SummaryThe ongoing ‘Sense and Sensibilities’ show explains the influence of industrialisation, Art Deco, Bauhaus and cinema on textiles
The Shuttle of Time, a large abstract sculpture made with banana fibre—its title emerging from the weaver’s shuttle— urges viewers to probe questions about craft, design traditions and their origins. Should a work of art be viewed in its final form or should it be seen from the lens of its origins? In the case of banana fibre, for instance, where is the starting point of the medium? Should the fibre, used for products ranging from apparel and home décor to construction material, be seen from a horticultural perspective, from the time a farmer nurtures the plant till it is used for various purposes?
The sculpture is in two parts, one suspended from the ceiling and the other, standing on the floor. The visual narrative links the past and the future, says Shama Pawar, artist and founder of The Kishkinda Trust, which works with rural communities on multidisciplinary projects in Hampi, Karnataka. “The shuttle’s passage reminds us that time, like the threads on a loom, is continuous and evolving, a process of constant renewal," says Pawar.