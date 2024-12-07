An exhibition that tracks the journey of Indian textiles

The Shuttle of Time, a large abstract sculpture made with banana fibre—its title emerging from the weaver’s shuttle— urges viewers to probe questions about craft, design traditions and their origins. Should a work of art be viewed in its final form or should it be seen from the lens of its origins? In the case of banana fibre, for instance, where is the starting point of the medium? Should the fibre, used for products ranging from apparel and home décor to construction material, be seen from a horticultural perspective, from the time a farmer nurtures the plant till it is used for various purposes?