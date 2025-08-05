Maximalism makes a comeback in wedding fashion
The recent India couture week was full of designs that were high on drama and embellishments
Minimalism is out. Maximalism is in. That's what became clear after the India couture week concluded on 30 July.
Many designers opted for the decidedly-high drama, replacing more muted shades and designs that were popular for the past few years with OTT styles. Think layered sheer kurtas, ornate bodysuits, heavy crystal-embellished lehngas.
Here are some of the key trends that emerged at the couture week: