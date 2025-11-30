Choosing the right wedding gift for a newly-wedded couple can feel like a challenge—especially when they seem to already have it all. You don’t want to play it too safe by resorting to the age-old tradition of gifting cash, nor do you want to seem uninspired with the same old dinner set. At its core, luxury wedding gifting is about choosing thoughtful pieces that elevate the couple’s everyday life and hold sentimental value long after the celebrations end. From exquisite jewellery to customised home accessories and travel-ready essentials, this Lounge curation of high-end gifts strikes the sweet spot between thoughtfulness and elegance.

GLEAMING GOLD

This 22-carat gold-plated necklace from the Aulerth X Tribe by Amrapali collaboration features gilded crescent motifs studded with white and deep red stones of over 12 carats, making it an heirloom-worthy pick for a discerning bride. Available on Aulerth.in; ₹48,000.

View Full Image Nicobar 'Ira' Fuchsia & Gold Printed Sari

PRETTY IN PINK

Can a bridal trousseau ever have enough saris? This vibrant fuchsia-hued chanderi cotton-silk sari from Nicobar, adorned with gold foil palm prints, is equal parts festive and fresh. It would make for a lovely addition in the wardrobe of a bride who loves mixing up styles. The sari comes with a contrasting yellow blouse. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹11,710.

View Full Image Ralph Lauren Home ‘Parker’ Mix Box Gift Set

MARTINI MAKER

The “Parker" gift set from the Ralph Lauren Home line comes with handcrafted crystal barware and accessories housed in a leather carrying case. The set comprises two martini glasses, two coasters, two cocktail picks, a mixing glass, a strainer, and a stirrer – perfect for couples who love to entertain. Available on Ralphlauren.global; ₹4.47 lakh.

View Full Image Trucker Check-in Large by Nappa Dori

JET SETTERS

The perfect gift for a couple that travels, this lightweight suitcase is enhanced with leather straps to resist abrasion, and coated metal corners. It also comes equipped with four 360 spinner wheels, TSA-approved combination lock and two-stage telescopic handle. Available on Nappadori.com; ₹24,000.

View Full Image Baccarat Red ‘Eye’ Rectangular Vase

CRYSTAL CODE

Designed by Nicolas Triboulot, this tall red rectangular vase from the house of Baccarat is crafted from crystal and features bevel cuts that creates an illusion of perpetual movement when it catches the light. Just what a new home would need. Available on Baccarat.com; ₹2.27 lakh.

View Full Image Marla Aaron The Everything Resin Jewellery Box

BOX IT UP

A box that would hold her entire haul of jewels is what your newly-wed friend would term ‘thoughtful’. This was also the inspiration for designer Marla Aaron who developed it for “the precious and the worthless little tidbits of our life that we feel the need to store". Crafted from glossy resin, this box features three tiers fitted with sleek compartments to store treasured pieces of jewellery. Available on Marlaaaron.com; ₹2.17 lakh.

View Full Image 13BC x Carolina Bucci Woven Rainbow Clutch

COLOUR WHEEL

Born out of a 13BC and Carolina Bucci collaboration, this gold-plated “Woven Rainbow" clutch can well be described as a piece of jewellery as it fuses fine jewellery techniques with collectible bag craftsmanship. The hand carved clutch features multi-coloured enamel to depict an illusion of a woven raffia bag. The clutch is dotted with 13 charms of good fortune – wishing ‘good luck’ to a newly wed couple never looked prettier. Available on Carolinabucci.com; ₹5.32 lakh.

View Full Image Charvet Blue Suede Slippers

SOFT SOLE

Meticulously handcrafted from supple suede, these men’s slippers from Charvet feature cushioned insoles and come with a coordinating pouch to protect them. It's classic indulgence for the stylish groom. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹50,533.

