Choosing the right wedding gift for a newly-wedded couple can feel like a challenge—especially when they seem to already have it all. You don’t want to play it too safe by resorting to the age-old tradition of gifting cash, nor do you want to seem uninspired with the same old dinner set. At its core, luxury wedding gifting is about choosing thoughtful pieces that elevate the couple’s everyday life and hold sentimental value long after the celebrations end. From exquisite jewellery to customised home accessories and travel-ready essentials, this Lounge curation of high-end gifts strikes the sweet spot between thoughtfulness and elegance.