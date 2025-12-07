Inside ‘Blue Futures’, the exhibition where the colour indigo comes alive

A large vat of indigo forms the (literal) beating heart of Blue Futures: Reimagining Indigo, the exhibition currently underway at Hampi Art Labs in Karnataka. “That vat, which we set up in October last year, is the most important aspect of our exhibition," says Meera Curam, director of Hampi Art Labs and curator of the show. “It’s a living vat with healthy microbes—bacteria and fungus—working with a mix of indigo powder, henna leaves, jaggery, limestone and water. We check it every day to see if it needs a little more jaggery, limestone or heat."

As a textile scholar who has worked extensively with indigo, Curam was clear that a functioning vat had to be part of the experience. “If you visit an indigo practitioner, you’ll always find a vat. Some keep it just for display, but others nurture it for years—sometimes as long as two decades. You can tell if a vat is alive simply by its smell and taste. I wanted visitors to encounter that tactile reality."

When she began curating the show, Curam was sure of one more thing: “I didn’t want to do just a textile exhibition." For most people, indigo is synonymous with cloth dyeing, but she wanted to expand that association and present indigo as a material with wider creative possibilities. In her curatorial note, she writes, “This exhibition considers indigo a living archive of gestures, where different traditions and techniques come together in an experiential, sensorial, and tactile confluence. It showcases the evolution of indigo through resist-dyed, painted, and printed textiles from Japan, Africa, and India, alongside experimental indigo works spanning past practices, contemporary art, craft, design, and fashion—highlighting the interconnected stories indigo carries.

A MIXED MEDIA SHOWCASE

As you walk around the exhibition, this expanded story reveals itself. Indigo-dyed textile experiments by multidisciplinary artist Aboubakar Fofana and Shibori tapestries by Japanese studio Slow Fabric sit alongside handwoven garments in natural indigo from Bappaditya Biswas’ 2024 New Horizons: Weftscapes collection, and Manish Nai’s 2018 ‘Untitled’ installation of compressed natural indigo on jute cloth and wood—a comment on fast fashion and textile waste.

View Full Image Handwoven Jamdani garment in natural indigo, West Bengal from 'New Horizons: Weftscapes' by Bappaditya Biswas (Sangita Jindal Collection)

Curam also commissioned Ajit Kumar Das to create Neel Basanta, a 48×48-inch Kalamkari work painted using natural indigo pigments. Other inventive pieces such as ceramic artist Upendra Ram’s stoneware sculptures, titled Roop Katha, and Vyom Mehta’s Attempt 1, made from indigo-anodized aluminium wires—were loaned from the Indigo Art Museum in Ahmedabad.

“I chose works that use indigo in never-imagined ways," says Curam, who adds that all it took for her to get most of the artists to participate in the exhibition was reaching out to them on Instagram. “You won’t believe it, but I contacted Aboubakar, the Japanese studios and even the Indigo Art Museum’s creative director on Instagram. Everybody responded," she laughs.

For Kavin Mehta, artist and creative director of the Indigo Art Museum—founded in 2019 as an institution dedicated solely to indigo—collaborating with Hampi Art Labs felt natural. “When they reached out saying that they were doing an exhibition, we were excited because it showed that indigo was taking the stage at a much bigger level," says Mehta who is also showing two sandstone-and-indigo installations. An architect exploring the intersection of art, design and material processes, he has been working with indigo for a decade. Listening to him talk about the natural dye opens one’s eyes to the magic of the pigment that used to be referred to as ‘blue gold’ because of the high value it commanded in ancient times.

View Full Image 'Container', indigo dyed sandstone, by Kavin Mehta (Indigo Art Museum)

THE MAGIC OF INDIGO

For Curam, the magic lies in the fact that “it’s the only natural blue, and referencing the vat, the only living colour." She still finds it fascinating that the liquid in the vat appears green and only turns blue when exposed to oxygen. “It is an aspect that continues to amaze me to this day," she says.