Inside ‘Blue Futures’, the exhibition where the colour indigo comes alive

For Kavin Mehta, artist and creative director of the Indigo Art Museum—founded in 2019 as an institution dedicated solely to indigo—collaborating with Hampi Art Labs felt natural. “When they reached out saying that they were doing an exhibition, we were excited because it showed that indigo was taking the stage at a much bigger level," says Mehta who is also showing two sandstone-and-indigo installations. An architect exploring the intersection of art, design and material processes, he has been working with indigo for a decade. Listening to him talk about the natural dye opens one’s eyes to the magic of the pigment that used to be referred to as ‘blue gold’ because of the high value it commanded in ancient times.