Source: A style guide that’s inspired by the moon

Star Dust
14k yellow gold crescent choker necklace studded with 24k natural polki diamonds, natural rubies and emeralds, including light pink quartz drops, set in yellow gold. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹3,77,500.
Dress with all over moon print, reinforced neckline, darted chest, baby lock cuffs and hem from the Marine Serre Recycled Moon Jersey line. Available on marineserre.com; ₹36,364.
White/black sneakers with asymmetric lacing, laser-etched details and metal embellishments from the recent Payal Singhal X Endstate collaboration. Available on shop.endstate.io; ₹21,300.
Red Varanasi silk brocade sari adorned with delicate chand buti or crescent moon motifs all over. Available on ogaan.com; ₹79,800.
Time & Tide
What’s a perpetual calendar watch without a moonphase indicator? Available on ethoswatches.com; ₹38,10,000.
Moon Face
Pair of wide shorts done up in a pattern based on random craters seen on the moon’s surface. Available on yoshiokubo.jp; ₹9,723.