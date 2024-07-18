Source: A style guide that’s inspired by the moon

Star Dust

14k yellow gold crescent choker necklace studded with 24k natural polki diamonds, natural rubies and emeralds, including light pink quartz drops, set in yellow gold. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹3,77,500.

Marine Serre Moon Printed Mesh Panelled Dress

La Lune Dress with all over moon print, reinforced neckline, darted chest, baby lock cuffs and hem from the Marine Serre Recycled Moon Jersey line. Available on marineserre.com; ₹36,364.

Payal Singhal X Endstate white/black sneakers

Moon Walk White/black sneakers with asymmetric lacing, laser-etched details and metal embellishments from the recent Payal Singhal X Endstate collaboration. Available on shop.endstate.io; ₹21,300.

Raw Mango Red Chand Buta Sari

Seleno-love Red Varanasi silk brocade sari adorned with delicate chand buti or crescent moon motifs all over. Available on ogaan.com; ₹79,800.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Moonphase

Time & Tide

What’s a perpetual calendar watch without a moonphase indicator? Available on ethoswatches.com; ₹38,10,000.

Yoshiokubo Moon Print Shorts