Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: A style guide that's inspired by the moon

Source: A style guide that’s inspired by the moon

Team Lounge

From a Marine Serre crescent print dress to a Raw Mango sari adorned with moon motifs and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, here's a style guide to celebrate International Moon Day on 20 July

Uncut, by Aditi Amin 14kt Yellow Gold 24kt Natural Ruby & Emerald Crescent Choker Necklace

Star Dust14k yellow gold crescent choker necklace studded with 24k natural polki diamonds, natural rubies and emeralds, including light pink quartz drops, set in yellow gold. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; 3,77,500.

Marine Serre Moon Printed Mesh Panelled Dress

La Lune

Dress with all over moon print, reinforced neckline, darted chest, baby lock cuffs and hem from the Marine Serre Recycled Moon Jersey line. Available on marineserre.com; 36,364.

Payal Singhal X Endstate white/black sneakers

Moon Walk

White/black sneakers with asymmetric lacing, laser-etched details and metal embellishments from the recent Payal Singhal X Endstate collaboration. Available on shop.endstate.io; 21,300.

Raw Mango Red Chand Buta Sari

Seleno-love

Red Varanasi silk brocade sari adorned with delicate chand buti or crescent moon motifs all over. Available on ogaan.com; 79,800.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Moonphase

Time & TideWhat’s a perpetual calendar watch without a moonphase indicator? Available on ethoswatches.com; 38,10,000.

Yoshiokubo Moon Print Shorts

Moon Face Pair of wide shorts done up in a pattern based on random craters seen on the moon’s surface. Available on yoshiokubo.jp; 9,723.

