From flowy clothes to a special cushion, a list of clothes and accessories for yoga enthusiasts

A yoga block to make your stretching session more fun and colourful. Available on Popflexactive.com; ₹ 1,100. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An adidas by Stella McCartney ribbed-waves yoga mat to help you achieve a stronger grip. Available on Farfetch.com; $104

An Atomicc meditation blanket to keep you cosy after a yoga session in the hills. Available on atomicccode.com; ₹ 7,600

A post-practice spray by Alo to promote calmness. Available on aloyoga.com; ₹ ‌4,300

The Free Folk's cork yoga wheel for support while practising challenging poses. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹ 3,999

This Shakti Warrior meditation cushion moulds to the shape of your body. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹ 3,200

Resistance bands by Kosha Yoga to increase mobility. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹ 2,499

