Whether you're a seasoned yoga practitioner or just finding your flow, the right gear can be the perfect motivator for you to move. Think clothes that are comfortable, stylish and sustainable.

To mark International Yoga Day, we've put together a list of some of our favorite yoga sets, linen pants, and wellness goodies to help you find your zen. From wellness mixes that give your skin a radiant glow to treatments that melt away stress, here's the lowdown on the best products to complement your practice.

View Full Image The Seersucker Oversized Pants

These teal linen textured pants are perfect for those slow burn movements. Available on Creaturesofhabit.in; ₹4,499.