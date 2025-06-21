Explore

International Yoga Day 2025 workout stylish essentials

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 21 Jun 2025, 11:33 AM IST
This azurite print yoga mat, made of faux suede top bonded to biodegradable natural rubber, will match add lots of charm to your sessions. Available on Mikabodywear.com; $82.
Summary

From flowy clothes to a special mat, a list of clothes and accessories for yoga enthusiasts

Whether you're a seasoned yoga practitioner or just finding your flow, the right gear can be the perfect motivator for you to move. Think clothes that are comfortable, stylish and sustainable. 

To mark International Yoga Day, we've put together a list of some of our favorite yoga sets, linen pants, and wellness goodies to help you find your zen. From wellness mixes that give your skin a radiant glow to treatments that melt away stress, here's the lowdown on the best products to complement your practice. 

The Seersucker Oversized Pants
View Full Image
The Seersucker Oversized Pants

These teal linen textured pants are perfect for those slow burn movements. Available on Creaturesofhabit.in; 4,499.

 

Tumi Voyageur Kauai Yoga Tote Bag
View Full Image
Tumi Voyageur Kauai Yoga Tote Bag

A chic lavender bag to carry all your yoga essentials. Available ON Luxe.ajio.com; 44,000.

Emerald Seamless Alloy Leggings
View Full Image
Emerald Seamless Alloy Leggings

An emerald matching set with high compression and a sleek look. Available on Pace-active.com; 3,900.

Wrist Weighted Cuffs
View Full Image
Wrist Weighted Cuffs

These mauve weighted wrist cuffs will add an edge to your routine. Available on Thestylesalad.in; 4,129.

 

Pure Magnesium Oil
View Full Image
Pure Magnesium Oil

Try magnesium oil to aid sleep and relaxation to recover after a workout. Available on Thescienceofgoodhealth.com; 1,299.

 

 

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
View Full Image
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Comfortable pastel blue classic Alo sweatpants to motivate you to move. Available on www.aloyoga.com; 11,700.

 

Golden Glow Blend
View Full Image
Golden Glow Blend

A turmeric wellness blend to enhance skin health. Available on Gunambeauty.com; 1,400.

