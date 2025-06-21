To mark International Yoga Day, we've put together a list of some of our favorite yoga sets, linen pants, and wellness goodies to help you find your zen. From wellness mixes that give your skin a radiant glow to treatments that melt away stress, here's the lowdown on the best products to complement your practice.

The Seersucker Oversized Pants

These teal linen textured pants are perfect for those slow burn movements. Available on Creaturesofhabit.in; ₹4,499.

Tumi Voyageur Kauai Yoga Tote Bag

A chic lavender bag to carry all your yoga essentials. Available ON Luxe.ajio.com; ₹44,000.

Emerald Seamless Alloy Leggings

An emerald matching set with high compression and a sleek look. Available on Pace-active.com; ₹ 3,900.

Wrist Weighted Cuffs

These mauve weighted wrist cuffs will add an edge to your routine. Available on Thestylesalad.in; ₹4,129.

Pure Magnesium Oil

Try magnesium oil to aid sleep and relaxation to recover after a workout. Available on Thescienceofgoodhealth.com; ₹1,299.

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Comfortable pastel blue classic Alo sweatpants to motivate you to move. Available on www.aloyoga.com; ₹11,700.

Golden Glow Blend

A turmeric wellness blend to enhance skin health. Available on Gunambeauty.com; ₹1,400.