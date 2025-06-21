Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  International Yoga Day 2025 workout stylish essentials

International Yoga Day 2025 workout stylish essentials

Ghazal Chengappa

From flowy clothes to a special mat, a list of clothes and accessories for yoga enthusiasts

This azurite print yoga mat, made of faux suede top bonded to biodegradable natural rubber, will match add lots of charm to your sessions. Available on Mikabodywear.com; $82.
Gift this article

Whether you're a seasoned yoga practitioner or just finding your flow, the right gear can be the perfect motivator for you to move. Think clothes that are comfortable, stylish and sustainable.

Whether you're a seasoned yoga practitioner or just finding your flow, the right gear can be the perfect motivator for you to move. Think clothes that are comfortable, stylish and sustainable.

To mark International Yoga Day, we've put together a list of some of our favorite yoga sets, linen pants, and wellness goodies to help you find your zen. From wellness mixes that give your skin a radiant glow to treatments that melt away stress, here's the lowdown on the best products to complement your practice.

To mark International Yoga Day, we've put together a list of some of our favorite yoga sets, linen pants, and wellness goodies to help you find your zen. From wellness mixes that give your skin a radiant glow to treatments that melt away stress, here's the lowdown on the best products to complement your practice.

The Seersucker Oversized Pants

These teal linen textured pants are perfect for those slow burn movements. Available on Creaturesofhabit.in; 4,499.

Tumi Voyageur Kauai Yoga Tote Bag

A chic lavender bag to carry all your yoga essentials. Available ON Luxe.ajio.com; 44,000.

Emerald Seamless Alloy Leggings

An emerald matching set with high compression and a sleek look. Available on Pace-active.com; 3,900.

Also read: Mountains or the beach? Travel accessories perfect for your next vacation spot

Wrist Weighted Cuffs

These mauve weighted wrist cuffs will add an edge to your routine. Available on Thestylesalad.in; 4,129.

Pure Magnesium Oil

Try magnesium oil to aid sleep and relaxation to recover after a workout. Available on Thescienceofgoodhealth.com; 1,299.

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Comfortable pastel blue classic Alo sweatpants to motivate you to move. Available on www.aloyoga.com; 11,700.

Golden Glow Blend

A turmeric wellness blend to enhance skin health. Available on Gunambeauty.com; 1,400.

Also read: Want glowing skin? Take care of your mental health

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.