How ITRH is reworking occasionwear

In a market crowded with occasionwear labels, standing out can be difficult, especially for brands working with traditional textiles and embroidery techniques.
In a market crowded with occasionwear labels, standing out can be difficult, especially for brands working with traditional textiles and embroidery techniques.
But in five years, ITRH has established itself through its use of crafts such as kalamkari, chikankari, Madhubani and gota weaving, combining traditional techniques with contemporary silhouettes and a more maximal aesthetic. Its embellished jaal dupatta worn by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan last year, for instance, has become one of the label's most recognisable signatures. Earlier this year, ITRH, which now has a sub-brand ITRH Two that offers more modern pieces, made its international debut at the Dubai Fashion Week.
But in five years, ITRH has established itself through its use of crafts such as kalamkari, chikankari, Madhubani and gota weaving, combining traditional techniques with contemporary silhouettes and a more maximal aesthetic. Its embellished jaal dupatta worn by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan last year, for instance, has become one of the label's most recognisable signatures. Earlier this year, ITRH, which now has a sub-brand ITRH Two that offers more modern pieces, made its international debut at the Dubai Fashion Week.
In an interview with Lounge, the brand's founders—celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and designer Ridhi Bansal—talk about creating a occasionwear brand in today's crowded market, dressing celebrities, and how important is Bollywood's presence in fashion shows. Edited excerpts:
You’ve been close friends since college—how has that shaped the way you work together as creative collaborators and business partners?
Ridhi: There’s a very easy rhythm between us. We don’t overexplain things, we just kind of get it. We’re quite different though; he tends to think big and I’m a little more practical, but that balance helps. And having known each other for so long, we’ve just learnt to work with each other’s quirks.
Mohit, you made a transition from being a celebrity stylist to launching ITRH. How was the transition?
Mohit: Styling teaches you how to tell a story through a person. Running a brand teaches you how to build everything around that story. One thing I’ve really learnt is that taste is important, but showing up consistently matters more. And also, just trusting your gut, that’s been key.
The biggest change was going from putting looks together to actually creating a point of view. Styling gave me a lot in terms of access and instinct. But that's not enough. There are many challenges, from production, scaling, figuring out teams, all of that. But I’ve always felt that if you’re clear about what you want to say aesthetically, things slowly start falling into place.
What's your design process for ITRH?
Ridhi: It usually starts with a feeling more than anything else. Sometimes that becomes a moodboard, sometimes it’s just something I have in my head. Then it slowly translates into textures, surfaces, and silhouettes. Sketching comes later; the starting point is always emotional.
In a space saturated with identical bridal and ceremonial offerings, what makes ITRH distinctive? The brand celebrates maximalism…
Mohit: We’ve never really tried to fit into the bridal space as it exists. If anything, we’ve tried to look at it differently. ITRH is for someone who doesn’t want to hold back, who’s okay with being a little dramatic. The work is rooted in Indian craft, but we’re not stuck in tradition.
Ridhi: I think for me minimal is more a way of thinking than how something looks. Even when I simplify, there’s always some layer of detail or texture or emotion in it. So, it may feel more restrained at times, but it’ll never really be plain.
ITRH runway shows always have a strong Bollywood presence. Is that very important for you?
Mohit: Celebrities definitely help bring attention, but they’re not the core of what we do. When someone like Kareena or Janhvi Kapoor wears ITRH, it works because it feels like them. That’s what makes it click. Otherwise, it just feels forced. For us, it’s always been more about that alignment than just visibility.
Is there a recipe for an internet-breaking celebrity look?
Mohit: Honestly, there’s no formula. The looks that really land are the ones where the person feels like themselves, just a more elevated version.