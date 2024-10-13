Source: A guide to 1990’s-inspired fashion

Two High Overlaid mules in smooth red leather with 110mm layered tapered heels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,36,023.

AMI Paris Single-breasted Leather Blazer.

High Brow Men’s single-breasted brown leather blazer in panelled design features front flap pockets and notched lapels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹2,46,944.

Varnika Arora Green Abyssal Choker

Green Link Choker in 22-carat gold plating features an enamel centerpiece. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹5,100.

Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off” skirt,

Bold Plaid This Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off” skirt in A-line features a check tartan motif and is crafted like a drape. Available on viviennewestwood.com; ₹62,861.

Victoria Beckham Cami Dress.

Sleek Chic A staple of the 1990s, this cami dress is made from fluid crepe back satin. Available on international.victoriabeckham.com; ₹90,880.

Le 99 Croc-effect Shoulder Bag.

Le Petite The compact Chloé 99 leather shoulder bag is designed only to carry essentials. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹1,30,352.

Dolly J Fondant Pink Chiffon Sari Set.

O! Chiffon Chiffon sari with watercolour print, paired with an embellished blouse. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹65,000.

Burberry Checked Wool-Flannel Shirt.