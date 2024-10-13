Source: A guide to 1990’s-inspired fashion

From a tartan draped skirts to leather blazers, a selection of stylish pieces to create the perfect throwback look

Published13 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Jacquemus 110mm Les Doubles Mules.
Jacquemus 110mm Les Doubles Mules.

Two High

Overlaid mules in smooth red leather with 110mm layered tapered heels. Available on farfetch.com; 1,36,023.

AMI Paris Single-breasted Leather Blazer.

High Brow

Men’s single-breasted brown leather blazer in panelled design features front flap pockets and notched lapels. Available on farfetch.com; 2,46,944.

Varnika Arora Green Abyssal Choker

Green Link

Choker in 22-carat gold plating features an enamel centerpiece. Available on ensembleindia.com; 5,100.

Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off” skirt,

Bold Plaid

This Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off” skirt in A-line features a check tartan motif and is crafted like a drape. Available on viviennewestwood.com; 62,861.

Victoria Beckham Cami Dress.

Sleek Chic

A staple of the 1990s, this cami dress is made from fluid crepe back satin. Available on international.victoriabeckham.com; 90,880.

Le 99 Croc-effect Shoulder Bag.

Le Petite

The compact Chloé 99 leather shoulder bag is designed only to carry essentials. Available on mytheresa.com; 1,30,352.

Dolly J Fondant Pink Chiffon Sari Set.

O! Chiffon

Chiffon sari with watercolour print, paired with an embellished blouse. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; 65,000.

Burberry Checked Wool-Flannel Shirt.

Big Boss

This wool-flannel shirt has dropped shoulder seams to enhance it’s oversized fit. Available on mrporter.com; 1,28,567.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
