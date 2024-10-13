Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: A guide to 1990's-inspired fashion

Source: A guide to 1990's-inspired fashion

Team Lounge

From a tartan draped skirts to leather blazers, a selection of stylish pieces to create the perfect throwback look

Jacquemus 110mm Les Doubles Mules.

Two High

Overlaid mules in smooth red leather with 110mm layered tapered heels. Available on farfetch.com; 1,36,023.
AMI Paris Single-breasted Leather Blazer.

High Brow

Men’s single-breasted brown leather blazer in panelled design features front flap pockets and notched lapels. Available on farfetch.com; 2,46,944.
Varnika Arora Green Abyssal Choker

Green Link

Choker in 22-carat gold plating features an enamel centerpiece. Available on ensembleindia.com; 5,100.

Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off” skirt,

Bold Plaid

This Vivienne Westwood “Cut Off" skirt in A-line features a check tartan motif and is crafted like a drape. Available on viviennewestwood.com; 62,861.
Victoria Beckham Cami Dress.

Sleek Chic

A staple of the 1990s, this cami dress is made from fluid crepe back satin. Available on international.victoriabeckham.com; 90,880.
Le 99 Croc-effect Shoulder Bag.

Le Petite

The compact Chloé 99 leather shoulder bag is designed only to carry essentials. Available on mytheresa.com; 1,30,352.
Dolly J Fondant Pink Chiffon Sari Set.

O! Chiffon

Chiffon sari with watercolour print, paired with an embellished blouse. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; 65,000.
Burberry Checked Wool-Flannel Shirt.

Big Boss

This wool-flannel shirt has dropped shoulder seams to enhance it’s oversized fit. Available on mrporter.com; 1,28,567.

