Few fictional characters have had as much influence on men's style as James Bond. For more than six decades, the British spy has made a case for dressing well, whether slipping into a sharply tailored tuxedo for a high-stakes evening or reaching for a relaxed knit, a leather jacket or a pair of dark sunglasses on an undercover mission.
His wardrobe has always been an extension of his character: understated, assured and effortlessly polished, with little room for unnecessary fuss.
From Sean Connery's impeccably cut suits to Roger Moore's flamboyant tailoring, Pierce Brosnan's sleek 1990s dressing and Daniel Craig's more athletic, pared-back wardrobe, each Bond has brought his own interpretation to the role. Yet certain signatures have endured, be it the classic dinner jacket, crisp white shirt, well-cut trousers, robust timepiece, polished shoes and a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression. Even his off-duty clothes have a distinct appeal, balancing functionality with a certain nonchalance. His wardrobe moves between formalwear, sportswear and adventure-ready dressing without losing its identity.
What makes Bond's style particularly enduring is its versatility. It is as much about the details as the clothes themselves: a watch that doubles as a gadget, or a pair of sunglasses that can handle almost any setting. And with Robert Pattinson announced as the new James Bond, the style stakes are likely set for another reset.
While we wait for the actor to take on 007 and present his new style, here's a guide to dressing with a little Bond-like confidence.
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Shantnu Nikhil Tuxedo Set
With a new Bond in the picture, let’s give the classic tuxedo a makeover with this light pink velvet set. Available in stores; ₹2,76,500.