Few fictional characters have had as much influence on men's style as James Bond. For more than six decades, the British spy has made a case for dressing well, whether slipping into a sharply tailored tuxedo for a high-stakes evening or reaching for a relaxed knit, a leather jacket or a pair of dark sunglasses on an undercover mission.
Few fictional characters have had as much influence on men's style as James Bond. For more than six decades, the British spy has made a case for dressing well, whether slipping into a sharply tailored tuxedo for a high-stakes evening or reaching for a relaxed knit, a leather jacket or a pair of dark sunglasses on an undercover mission.
His wardrobe has always been an extension of his character: understated, assured and effortlessly polished, with little room for unnecessary fuss.
His wardrobe has always been an extension of his character: understated, assured and effortlessly polished, with little room for unnecessary fuss.
From Sean Connery's impeccably cut suits to Roger Moore's flamboyant tailoring, Pierce Brosnan's sleek 1990s dressing and Daniel Craig's more athletic, pared-back wardrobe, each Bond has brought his own interpretation to the role. Yet certain signatures have endured, be it the classic dinner jacket, crisp white shirt, well-cut trousers, robust timepiece, polished shoes and a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression. Even his off-duty clothes have a distinct appeal, balancing functionality with a certain nonchalance. His wardrobe moves between formalwear, sportswear and adventure-ready dressing without losing its identity.
What makes Bond's style particularly enduring is its versatility. It is as much about the details as the clothes themselves: a watch that doubles as a gadget, or a pair of sunglasses that can handle almost any setting. And with Robert Pattinson announced as the new James Bond, the style stakes are likely set for another reset.
While we wait for the actor to take on 007 and present his new style, here's a guide to dressing with a little Bond-like confidence.
BLUSH HOUR
Shantnu Nikhil Tuxedo Set
With a new Bond in the picture, let’s give the classic tuxedo a makeover with this light pink velvet set. Available in stores; ₹2,76,500.
AGENT BEAR
Prefer your martini stirred, not shaken? This jumper lets you wear your Bond allegiance. Available in stores; ₹89,200.
DIAMOND RUSH
A tribute to 007, this watch has a natural grey silicon dial and green and yellow diamonds. Available in stores; ₹1.95 crore.
SCENT STORY
A favourite of Bond creator Ian Fleming, this citrus-woody aftershave is a classic. Available on Florislondon.com; ₹7,300.
FAST FASHION
So what if you can’t have Bond’s Aston Martins? You can have these little speedsters for your feet. Available on Moschino.com; $1,150.
WHAT A SNACK
Pack your lunch with a little 007 nostalgia. This tin box features the 1973 film poster. Available on 007store.com; ₹3,200.
COSMIC PEN
In true Bond style, this pen comes with an out-of-this-world detail: moon dust. Available on Farfetch.com; $3,050.
GOLDEN EYE
Bond never knows where his next mission is: in the mountains or desert. These shades will work everywhere. Available on Jacquesmariemage.com; $1,630.
SPY WEAR
This leather coat brings a glossy edge to the classic detective silhouette. Available in stores and online; $19,980.