Janavi India x Pantone: A line of cashmere shawls, saris in mocha mousse
Pantone, the American company, and luxury cashmere brand Janavi India have released a “Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse" collection—a first such partnership for India.
The line includes shawls, blankets, saris and capes in shades of mocha mousse, Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year.
"The colour the Pantone Color Institute selects to be the Pantone Colour of the Year is a colour we see crossing all areas of design; a colour that serves as an expression of a mood and an attitude on the part of the consumers, a colour that will resonate around the world, a colour that reflects what people are looking for, what they feel they need that color can hope to answer," says Elley Chang, president of Pantone, told Lounge when asked what made the company chose a brown shade.
In an interview with Lounge, Chang and Jyotika Jhalani, the founder of Janavi India, talk about the collaboration and the symbolism behind mocha mousse. Edited excerpts: