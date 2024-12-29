Janavi India x Pantone: A line of cashmere shawls, saris in mocha mousse

The line includes shawls, blankets, saris and capes in shades of mocha mousse, Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year.

"The colour the Pantone Color Institute selects to be the Pantone Colour of the Year is a colour we see crossing all areas of design; a colour that serves as an expression of a mood and an attitude on the part of the consumers, a colour that will resonate around the world, a colour that reflects what people are looking for, what they feel they need that color can hope to answer," says Elley Chang, president of Pantone, told Lounge when asked what made the company chose a brown shade.

In an interview with Lounge, Chang and Jyotika Jhalani, the founder of Janavi India, talk about the collaboration and the symbolism behind mocha mousse. Edited excerpts:

What brought Pantone and Janavi together?

Jyotika Jhalani (JJ): The partnership with Pantone began shortly after my show in September in New York. After the show, I met Elley at a bar. We started chatting, and when she asked about my inspiration for the collection, I simply replied, "I dream in colour," not realising she was the president of Pantone. The next day, we met for lunch, and it became clear that we needed to collaborate.

I have a box called "My Cashmere Paint Box," which contains 365 colours—one for every day of the year. These colours are organised into 12 different palettes, each telling a powerful story. The energy of colour is very much tied to an individual's personality, and this mutual understanding of colour's significance formed the basis of my partnership with Pantone.

Elley Chang (EC): At Pantone, we are always looking to our design community and how they are inspired by colour. Our connection with Janavi was a very organic and serendipitous collaboration. When I met Jyotika, her passion for colour was so apparent and infectious. After that, we began to discuss what a colour collaboration could look like and we kick-started our partnership.

How was the process of conceptualising this collection?

JJ: It was exciting, as I started with colour. This is often how I begin a collection—by choosing a palette that will shape the entire look and feel of the designs.

For me, the process was simple: I wanted to create something with a "me moment" feel. We created a beautiful blanket with the words "joy" and "me moments" on it, along with building blocks—a design inspired by Elley’s favourites. The collection also includes glamorous pieces, like capes and sarees in the "Mocha Mousse" shade.

EC: When working with brands like Janavi, our team at Pantone first briefs our partner on the colour choice and the context behind the colour, why it was chosen, what it represents. From that briefing, we really look to designers like Jyotika to leverage their creative vision and build a collection on what this colour means to them. This is important to us at Pantone, to help inspire creatives to use colour in a way that speaks to them. From there, we, of course, worked with Janavi to ensure colour accuracy and consistency.

How was the process of bringing "mocha mousse" to life?

JJ: "Mocha mousse" embodies the experience of spending time with yourself—those quiet, reflective moments when you truly get to know who you are, especially in today's fast-paced world. The colour is warm, grounding, and deeply personal. It resonates with the essence of self-care and individuality, making it an ideal fit for Indian tastes, which value both tradition and modernity. The subtle elegance of mocha mousse appeals to our sensibilities, offering a timeless yet contemporary appeal.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.