Jayanti Reddy on giving Banarasi weaves a modern touch

Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy is all set to present her couture collection at the 17th edition of India Couture Week, starting 24 July in New Delhi.

Featuring close to 40 looks, her collection will include capes, jackets, corsets paired with saris and kurtas, all highlighting zardozi embroidery and a contemporary take on the age-old Banarasi textiles.

Reddy believes that any couture showcase merits a physical showcase as one wants to touch and feel the garment. “How a couture ensemble moves on the ramp and catches light… it's important to showcase how a couture piece can be styled in innumerable ways," says Reddy, who opened her third retail store, in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, in December, after two stores in Delhi and Hyderabad. "While digital campaigns and reels definitely generate online buzz, nothing compares to a physical showcase accompanied by good music and choreography."

In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about the couture collection and the art of giving Banarasi weaves a contemporary touch. Edited excerpts: