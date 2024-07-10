Jayanti Reddy on giving Banarasi weaves a modern touch

There's a section in the showcase dedicated to Banarasi textiles as well...

The age-old Banarsi textiles and other ancient weaves are not just relevant in India, but are gaining incredible popularity globally as well. However, as a designer, it's important to reinterpret them in an of-the-moment format so that they resonate with the younger generations. It's imperative to showcase how each Banarasi piece can easily be styled for various occasions and how these heirloom pieces have a long closet life and should be treasured and reworn. It's a conversation between their rich heritage and modern reinterpretation.