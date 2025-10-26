Pearls, rocks, beads: Jewellery trends from 2025 runway shows fit for winter season

While the spring ready-to-wear season was more widely discussed for designer debuts and couture-inspired prêt clothes, it was full of compelling jewellery trends.

At Versace's Paris fashion week show, for instance, many models were seen on the runway wearing stacks of bracelets and strand necklaces, suggesting the more-is-more approach to jewellery is still in fashion.

Bold, big earrings and layered neckpieces during the Inca show at the Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India, in Delhi, offered a more boho feel. Gemstones, pearls and crystals were a big part of shows by Chanel as well Tarun Tahiliani, suggesting that opting for a decadent vibe in jewellery is always a good idea to elevate any outfit.

Here are some suggestions to include runway-inspired jewellery trends into your winter wardrobe.

Laghu Barq Pendant by Anu Merton

If you're not a believer of “loud” fashion but still want to make a style statement, add a striking pendant to your necklace, like this bird-shaped stone polki one. It's simple, chic and eye catching.

Chelsea Mix Stack by Anatina

Add some drama to your wrist with stackable bangles, like these Greek art-inspired Chelsea Bangles. You can also wear them solo, or layer with silver bangles (mixing metals is one of the hit accessories trends of 2025), depending on your mood or occasion.

Shwet Kantara Earring by Goddess of Glocal

Perhaps the easiest way to elevate any outfit is by experimenting with the earrings. If you like stones and don't mind adding a bit of quirkiness to your look, try this piece that features hand-carved natural clear quartz stones. Pro tip: if you are opting for big earrings, skip on rest of the jewellery.

Spider Brooch by the House of Tuhina

Many of the runway shows offered accessories with brutalist shapes and an overall hard-edged look. You can experiment with this style by adding brooches, like this spider-shaped one by the House of Tuhina. Want to take your style up a notch? Wear the brooch as a hair pin.

