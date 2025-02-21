How Kareena Kapoor Khan created her ‘apni favourite’ style
SummaryOver the past 25 years, the actor has created her own style statement—without ever following any trends
The word that comes to mind while sifting through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen looks over the past 25 years is cool. There were the bright salwar-kameez suits with intricate Kutch embroidery in her debut film Refugee (2000). The next year, she made a statement in shimmery red pants and a matching bralette in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Then there is the iconic red-pink sari paired with a floral-print blue blouse in Chameli (2003). And perhaps the outfit that spelt laidback glam the best—harem pants worn with T-shirts in Jab We Met (2007).