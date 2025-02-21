How Kareena Kapoor Khan created her ‘apni favourite’ style

The word that comes to mind while sifting through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen looks over the past 25 years is cool. There were the bright salwar-kameez suits with intricate Kutch embroidery in her debut film Refugee (2000). The next year, she made a statement in shimmery red pants and a matching bralette in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham . Then there is the iconic red-pink sari paired with a floral-print blue blouse in Chameli (2003). And perhaps the outfit that spelt laidback glam the best—harem pants worn with T-shirts in Jab We Met (2007).

View Full Image Kareena and Akshaye Khanna in 'Hulchul'

This sense of style extends to her life beyond the screen. She often shares photos of herself at home without make-up and dressed in jeans and T-shirts or the colourful kaftans on her Instagram or is caught by paparazzi when she’s stepping out of her house. Hers seems to be a quiet rebellion against the trend of celebrities and influencers being seen only in stylist-approved ensembles at all times. Kareena has always played by her own fashion rules—from being a blonde in Hulchul (2004) to walking the ramp while pregnant to sharing selfies that show wrinkles and puffy eyes.

View Full Image In 'Chameli', she wore only outfit: a red-pink sari and floral-print blue blouse

“It comes from an innate style and tremendous self-awareness," says stylist Divyak D’Souza, who has worked with the actor on several campaigns and events. “It’s a unique quality, more so now when almost everyone has a hot take on how a celebrity dresses. There's always some feedback and scrutiny."

But pressure is something Kareena has learnt to resist. In 2022, she told Lounge, “I have worked for so long in the industry that I know what falling under pressure feels like, and I've learnt that it's not just worth it. One has to be comfortable in one's own skin to leave a mark, to be different or stand differently. That's why my style has always been more about comfort. That's why people also like my style; they think I'm one of them."

View Full Image Kareena Kapoor Khan during actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebration event, in Mumbai, last year (PTI)

In an industry dictated by looks, only a handful of people talk, directly or indirectly, about body positivity. “We are living in a world where everyone is editing their photos to remove fine lines, but here's an actor who is okay to show her real face. It's inspiring. Many celebrities talk about breaking stereotypes, but only few do it," says Padma Yangchan, founder of Namza Couture, who has dressed Kareena. “She doesn't subscribe to the industry body standards, and that what gives her that edge."

By steering clear of trends, Kareena has created a template for what a star needs to do to truly stand out. Or as she puts it, “Main apni favourite hun—love yourself the way you are."