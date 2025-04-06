Karisma Kapoor: ‘Skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress’
SummaryThe actor on her skincare routine, ageism, favourite beauty looks from her movies, and why ‘less is more’ is her personal philosophy
Trust actor Karisma Kapoor to know a few things about fashion and beauty. For Kapoor has faced the camera since the age of 16. A recipient of many awards, including a National Film Award, she is equally known for her era-defining fashion and makeup looks— be it a bubblegum princess in Andaz Apna Apna, or dressed in whites in Fiza. In an interview with Lounge, Kapoor, the face of Estee Lauder’s Night Done Right campaign, delves into her beauty and wellness secrets.