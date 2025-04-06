Karisma Kapoor: ‘Skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress’

Trust actor Karisma Kapoor to know a few things about fashion and beauty. For Kapoor has faced the camera since the age of 16. A recipient of many awards, including a National Film Award, she is equally known for her era-defining fashion and makeup looks— be it a bubblegum princess in Andaz Apna Apna , or dressed in whites in Fiza . In an interview with Lounge , Kapoor, the face of Estee Lauder’s Night Done Right campaign, delves into her beauty and wellness secrets.

How has your skincare routine progressed over the years?

I have to be really honest, in my teens, I did nothing. Even in my 20s or 30s, you would be surprised, I never really did much. For decades, we were just working so hard, from one set to the other. Life took over. It's only now, in my 40s, that I've realized what self-care is and the importance of a routine. This is why it's a great honor to be part of Estee Lauder, which is such a big part of my routine. I used to watch my mother use the ‘Night Repair’ (it had a cult following and she would buy it when travelling since it wasn't available here). It's called Advanced Night Repair now and the three-step routine is an integral part of my nighttime rite.

What is your current routine?

Day is just a simple moisturiser and sunblock. At night, I use eye cream, serum and cream. The three-step process really hydrates your skin, plumps it up and gives you that glow the next day. I think skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress, even if they have only 10 minutes for it.

How do you stay mindful?

My approach to mindfulness is very simple: I just like to listen to music. I've always loved yoga. I don't like to complicate and do too many things. Whether it's with dressing or the kind of person I am, less is more. We should just keep things honest and basic.

The best skincare advice you have received

I've been very lucky, everyone in my family's had great genes. Both my grandmothers had incredible skin. My dadi would always tell us ‘ghee khao’. Adding a little bit of ghee in your food or applying a bit of it on your face goes a long way. Growing up, the simple things that I did were just that: apply a little ghee or milk to my face.

Skincare advice you would give to your kids

Do less, but do a little bit. If you take care of your skin in your teens or your early 20s, it will obviously preserve a little more, especially if you use sunblock. In the early ’90s, sunblock was never really a big thing. We were running in the sun getting vitamin D and tanned. We never knew the importance of sun protection, but with so much research today from across the world, a sunscreen is a must.

Your thoughts on ageism…

I started my career at 16. People have seen me over the years. So, it's something that I don't take too seriously. We should just accept [ageing] and be beautiful and graceful about it.

Your favorite beauty looks from your movies

Definitely Zubeidaa, it had very less makeup and my favourite red lips. In Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the song Le Gai Le Gai had beauty looks by Mickey Contractor. For that time, those looks – “gorgeous eyes and makeup" – were greatly researched and executed. Then there's Raja Hindustani's kajal look with very nude lips (for that time!) and the straightened hair.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

