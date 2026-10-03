Why Katrina Kaif is betting on the crowded skincare market

Long hours on sets in make-up, gruelling travel for shoots and promotions meant actor Katrina Kaif’s skin could behave differently every day. Finding a routine that kept it calm, hydrated and ready for the demands of camera and make-up involved plenty of trial and error.
“I’m a huge skincare lover, but I’ve always struggled with sensitive skin. I am quite particular about what my skin needs. If a product is too heavy, I tend to break out. If it has a high percentage of actives, I’ll get redness. Fragrance makes my skin vulnerable to allergies,” says Kaif, who co-founded the Kay Beauty brand alongside beauty and lifestyle retail platform Nykaa.
Her search for products that would soothe and strengthen her skin barrier took on a new dimension after her pregnancy, when her skin became even more sensitive. “It was a very challenging and interesting time because what I was trying on my face had to really be soothing and calming, and if anything was remotely irritating, it would show right away,” she says.
Kaif says this experience also shaped the thinking behind her beauty business. While Kay Beauty’s make-up was developed with an emphasis on skin-friendly ingredients, Kaif’s own experience with sensitive skin eventually led her to explore skincare. The skincare range, Skin by Kay Beauty, was launched last month after three years of development.